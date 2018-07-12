Jalen Mills says Ben McAdoo’s comments “kind of irrelevant”

Getty Images

Whether Ben McAdoo was trying to put pressure on his former team’s new head coach or truly believes what he said is irrelevant. The former Giants head coach said it.

Of course, at least one player on another team in the NFC East believes everything McAdoo said is irrelevant.

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills has a point.

McAdoo told the New York Post: “I think Philly, how much success has Philly had? I think they’re gonna have a hard time handling success.”

Mills was asked about McAdoo’s thoughts about the Eagles during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday night.

“As far as the outside noise, I think we handled that well this past year, and it showed,” Mills said. “. . . It’s kind of irrelevant.”