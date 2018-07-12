Judge rules there is sufficient evidence for Kellen Winslow II to stand trial

AP

A preliminary hearing regarding rape and kidnapping charges against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II wrapped up in San Diego Thursday with a judge ruling there is sufficient evidence for the case to move forward to trial.

USA Today reports Judge Harry M. Elias threw out two burglary charges, but ruled that Winslow will move toward trial on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape and one count of forcible sodomy. If convicted on all charges, Winslow could face life in prison.

Winslow had been held without bail after his arrest, but the judge set bail at $2 million on Thursday. Winslow’s attorney Harvey Steinberg said during final deliberations that the case “is going to be hotly contested.”

The decision comes a day after several witnesses and alleged victims were unable to identify Winslow, who sported a different look in the courtroom than the one we’ve become accustomed to over the years, in court. Other witnesses testified on Thursday before the hearing concluded.