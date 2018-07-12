Kellen Winslow II faces additional charge of raping unconscious teenager in 2003

Getty Images

Kellen Winslow II faces a new charge in San Diego, accused of raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl in 2003, USA Today reports.

The former NFL tight end, now 34, was arraigned on the additional charge Thursday.

“When there is a rape that occurs and the victim is under the age of 18 years old, there is no statutory time [limit] to when that can be charged,” Dan Owens, deputy district attorney in San Diego County, said, via the newspaper.

Earlier Thursday, Winslow was ordered to stand trial on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape and one count of forcible sodomy. Winslow, who pleaded not guilty to all charges at a preliminary hearing, could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.

His next court hearing is scheduled August 17.