Kyle Long says Bears have “taken the training wheels off” Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had a quiet rookie season, or quiet compared to the other two quarterbacks selected in the first round.

New coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich are expected to demand more of Trubisky this season, and the Bears are confident Trubisky is ready to take a similar step that Jared Goff did last season in his second season.

“My little boy is becoming a man,” Bears right guard Kyle Long said Thursday, via Madeline Kenney of NBC Sports Chicago. “. . . They’ve taken the training wheels off of Mitch’s little bike, so he’s going to be able to do some things creatively and get to showcase his skills. We’re excited to see him. He’s a tremendous leader and somebody the guys look up to in the locker room.”

Trubisky, the second overall pick in 2017, started 12 games, won four and threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions as a rookie.