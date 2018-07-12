Marcell Dareus facing two sexual assault lawsuits

Getty Images

On Wednesday night, there was word of a lawsuit filed against Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus alleging that he sexually assaulted a woman and exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease in April of this year.

That’s not the only lawsuit and allegation of sexual assault that Dareus is currently facing. The Tampa Bay Times reports has also been sued by a woman who says she met Dareus when he was in Tampa for the college football title game in January 2017.

Per the suit, they met at a club in Tampa and went to a party at a house rented by Dareus. Dareus is accused of grabbing her breast and attempting “to put his hands between her legs” against her wishes. The lawsuit goes on to claim that the woman, who had been drinking and “blacked out”, later woke up in bed with a naked Dareus and “”began to immediately realize that there had been sexual physical acts upon her person.”

There is no report of criminal charges being filed in the matter and a hearing on Dareus’ request to have the suit dismissed is set to be heard on August 9.