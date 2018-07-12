Marcell Dareus facing two sexual assault lawsuits

Posted by Josh Alper on July 12, 2018, 7:06 AM EDT
On Wednesday night, there was word of a lawsuit filed against Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus alleging that he sexually assaulted a woman and exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease in April of this year.

That’s not the only lawsuit and allegation of sexual assault that Dareus is currently facing. The Tampa Bay Times reports has also been sued by a woman who says she met Dareus when he was in Tampa for the college football title game in January 2017.

Per the suit, they met at a club in Tampa and went to a party at a house rented by Dareus. Dareus is accused of grabbing her breast and attempting “to put his hands between her legs” against her wishes. The lawsuit goes on to claim that the woman, who had been drinking and “blacked out”, later woke up in bed with a naked Dareus and “”began to immediately realize that there had been sexual physical acts upon her person.”

There is no report of criminal charges being filed in the matter and a hearing on Dareus’ request to have the suit dismissed is set to be heard on August 9.

"Marcell Dareus facing two sexual assault lawsuits

  1. On TV they can trace different strains of certain STDs, if that’s for real he could be in real trouble.

  3. It is hard to prove or disprove consent when there are time lapses like this. I hate to say it but since she didn’t call the police after and waited until now it has the air of a money grab. Notice this is not a criminal arrest, but rather a civil lawsuit normally seeking damages. I wonder why she didn’t call the cops……..

  6. Both cases involve drunk (or high?) women claiming they didn’t give consent, but blacked out, possibly a very disturbing pattern but hard to prove, & these guys are often surrounded by drinking/doping gold-digging party girls. And I smell a rat in the first case: she claims he didn’t tell her he had herpes, but why would he unless they were planning to have sex anyway? Maybe he used a condom.

    In the 2nd case, the girl says the party had a dozen strippers out of just 30-40 people at a 7-bed mansion, with various drugs on offer. Why didn’t she leave? Why partake at a drug & sex party?

  7. There seems to be a common denominator here. Can the Bills be mounting a challenge to the Patriots sleazy dominance?

  8. Just stop with the excuse making every time a player gets caught in bad behavior with women and YOUR team is involved. Most women dodn’t report date rape because of the BS involved with the police and fighting guys with money who lawyer up. It took 30 years to bring down Cosby and Weinstein. How would you feel if it was your daughter that was molested by a predator.

  9. redlikethepig says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:10 am
    There seems to be a common denominator here. Can the Bills be mounting a challenge to the Patriots sleazy dominance?
    ————————————
    Dareus doesnt play for the Bills. No team will ever be able to match the CHEATING superiority of the Pats…

  10. If he did it, I hope he gets banished by the NFL. Since these kinds of cases are difficult to prove, he probably settles the lawsuits and guilty or not his career continues.

    As for the “gold-digger” excuse, how come the decent vast majority of players never have a single one of these claims against them, yet guys like Winston and Dareus have multiple problems?

  12. Wait…hook up with a stranger in a bar, go home with him, drink until you are blind…and you are ‘shocked’ to find yourself in compromising sexual situation? Cash grab.

    If you don’t respect yourself, don’t expect others to.

  14. daphne49er says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Wait…hook up with a stranger in a bar, go home with him, drink until you are blind…and you are ‘shocked’ to find yourself in compromising sexual situation? Cash grab.

    ——————————————

    Really? The law is pretty clear on this. No sex without consent. Attacking the victim of a sexual assault, no matter the circumstances. is about as low as it gets. It has nothing to do with self respect. It wouldn’t matter if a woman walked into a room naked, nobody has a right to sexual activity with her without her consent. PERIOD.

  15. “The lawsuit claims that Dareus had sex with the plaintiff “while she was unconscious and therefore without her consent,” and that in a later consensual encounter, Dareus allegedly failed to disclose that he has herpes.”

    Sorry, this a cash grab. Hope she doesnt get a dime.

  16. He should settle with her and make it clear in the terms that he defrauded his intentions with her, then skate discipline like Eli Manning

  17. I would be frightened too if I woke up next to a 340lb naked Marcell Dareus, consensual or not…
    The fact that there was no criminal investigation after all this time does raise a red flag, but also the fact that 2 unrelated women have a similar story. Stay Tuned on this one. Dareus seems to be a disturbed young man, he has some dark things going on, and seemed like an outlier anti social type when he was here in Buffalo. Of course 2 of his recent mentors were Lesean Mccoy and Richie Incognito.

  19. Wait…hook up with a stranger in a bar, go home with him, drink until you are blind…and you are ‘shocked’ to find yourself in compromising sexual situation? Cash grab.

    ——————————————

    Really? The law is pretty clear on this. No sex without consent. Attacking the victim of a sexual assault, no matter the circumstances. is about as low as it gets. It has nothing to do with self respect. It wouldn’t matter if a woman walked into a room naked, nobody has a right to sexual activity with her without her consent. PERIOD.
    ————————
    I’m with you that a woman should never be touched if she voices this. The issue here is that she cannot remember if she said not or not. Months later she has decided that she did not like it and so now she sues. The guy above is right. This is a cash grab. That said, I have no problem believing that this dirtbag most likely did something wrong. How many times do we have to hear these types of stories? It a perpetual stream of news on this topic. Either some dude is knocking a woman around or he’s trying to take something that is not his. So tired of it.

  21. ragnarthegreat says:
    July 12, 2018 at 7:40 am
    It is hard to prove or disprove consent when there are time lapses like this. I hate to say it but since she didn’t call the police after and waited until now it has the air of a money grab. Notice this is not a criminal arrest, but rather a civil lawsuit normally seeking damages. I wonder why she didn’t call the cops……..

    ———

    Most women actually do not call the police. Many don’t even if they go to the hospital. The hospital does as mandatory reporters. Many who do report do not do so right away. It’s horrific for them and not something they can even talk about. However, if they wait and if they didn’t get a rape kit done, no pics of any marks, a conviction is nearly impossible. Still wanting to face him and have some sort of justice after they realize what has been done to them bc the shock is over and horror is more clear, they are able to then speak or file.

    I’m not saying ALL these almost daily accusations are true, but I am saying no one can say they just aren’t and she wants money. Those who do that are scum and destroy justice for those who deserve it. But to categorically dismiss women bc the players have money is wrong too.

