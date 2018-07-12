Police made three visits to LeSean McCoy’s house before home invasion

Getty Images

Police in Milton, Georgia have released reports about three visits to Bills running back LeSean McCoy‘s house in response to calls about domestic disputes prior to the home invasion that left his ex-girlfriend injured this week.

The first report, via Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, comes from July 2017 when police found McCoy outside the house with a “large mound” of clothing and personal items. McCoy said that he and Delicia Cordon had broken up and that Cordon was refusing to return jewelry loaned to them by jewelers for events.

Officers reported no signs of violence and that McCoy said he was concerned Cordon would make “false accusations” while noting that he was being “very careful” around her in light of the “climate of domestic abuse in his profession.” Officers told McCoy he could not kick Cordon out without formal eviction proceedings and that he should have witnesses around for further interactions given his concerns.

The police report from this week’s home invasion called it a “targeted” attack and noted that “the suspect demanded specific items from the victim.” Cordon’s attorney said those items were pieces of jewelry that were given as gifts to her client before McCoy asked for them back.

An April 2018 call involved an argument between McCoy and Cordon regarding McCoy’s attempts to remove furniture from the house. There was no report of physical violence and the furniture was returned.

On June 1, 2018, police again went to the house after Cordon called them from Virginia and said she saw people moving things out of the house via a surveillance camera app on her phone. They found McCoy’s mother at the house and informed her that she could not remove what was considered “communal property” from the residence unless directed by civil court ruling. The officer spoke to McCoy on the phone and said the running back told him he would start that process.