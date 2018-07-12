Police made three visits to LeSean McCoy’s house before home invasion

Posted by Josh Alper on July 12, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

Police in Milton, Georgia have released reports about three visits to Bills running back LeSean McCoy‘s house in response to calls about domestic disputes prior to the home invasion that left his ex-girlfriend injured this week.

The first report, via Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, comes from July 2017 when police found McCoy outside the house with a “large mound” of clothing and personal items. McCoy said that he and Delicia Cordon had broken up and that Cordon was refusing to return jewelry loaned to them by jewelers for events.

Officers reported no signs of violence and that McCoy said he was concerned Cordon would make “false accusations” while noting that he was being “very careful” around her in light of the “climate of domestic abuse in his profession.” Officers told McCoy he could not kick Cordon out without formal eviction proceedings and that he should have witnesses around for further interactions given his concerns.

The police report from this week’s home invasion called it a “targeted” attack and noted that “the suspect demanded specific items from the victim.” Cordon’s attorney said those items were pieces of jewelry that were given as gifts to her client before McCoy asked for them back.

An April 2018 call involved an argument between McCoy and Cordon regarding McCoy’s attempts to remove furniture from the house. There was no report of physical violence and the furniture was returned.

On June 1, 2018, police again went to the house after Cordon called them from Virginia and said she saw people moving things out of the house via a surveillance camera app on her phone. They found McCoy’s mother at the house and informed her that she could not remove what was considered “communal property” from the residence unless directed by civil court ruling. The officer spoke to McCoy on the phone and said the running back told him he would start that process.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Police made three visits to LeSean McCoy’s house before home invasion

  4. so if she had surveillance back in June, then she should now from this incident as well. this should tell if she’s telling the truth or not

  7. Based on that, it seems like Shady is trying to get this chick outta the house and she keeps calling the cops and reporting him for throwing her crap out. Idk if he’s innocent or guilty, but she sounds bat **** crazy!

  9. IF Shady set this operation up to reacquire the things he bought for his ex girlfriend, what an ABSOLUTE IDIOT. Court proceedings could have taken care of this. And based on what we have in front of us, i doubt his ma went rogue to get the stuff herself. Shady probably had her go over there being mother hoping to get the gifts. This sounds awful. BUT, as a Pats fan, be careful what reports are put out there….just sayin…..

  11. It seems dubious that he would do everything essentially by the book and then a few day before the proper proceedings sabotage all his work to have his entire life and career in ruins all over a woman he no longer wants to be with.

    The timing is so dubious it makes this look more like a shakedown by unrelated graphic photograph

  15. Well, per the police reports it seems that Lesean Mccoy is trying to do everything by the book and prevent getting into trouble and protect his career. This also explains why Mccoy took the camera system down. He was the one that called the police in an instance. The report states this girl stalked him out of town in Vegas. This seems like this girl is crazy and isn’t willing to let go and might do anything to stick around. Anybody ever watch the movie “A Thin Between Love and Hate” with Martin Lawrence? Mccoy broke up with her and said screw it you keep the house, I’m not going to play the games that women play, went trough the legal system to evict her, and this girl was due in court regarding this the day this all happened. Don’t everybody jump on shady just yet.

  19. bahoto34 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:23 pm
    so if she had surveillance back in June, then she should now from this incident as well. this should tell if she’s telling the truth or not

    5 1 Rate This

    ——————–

    Fact 1: Goodell refused to even ask for the interior of the Rice elevator, which was his excuse to hope it went away to protect Rice and the Ravens.

    Fact 2: Goodell lied again and claimed they had no access to the Pats security footage from the week before vs Baltimore which is because McNally never went into the bathroom the previous week becuase he didn’t have to take a leak at that time before the game, which would have completely blown a hole wide open into the framejob.

    So, don’t think for a second Goodell will use logic and common sense here, if he is looking to throw a bone over to Pegula and try to keep McCoy playing to try to make sure Buffalo can steal a game vs the Pats to affect seeding.

  22. Half the commentators on here havent even read the tiny little article. This is better news for McCoy not worse. Makes him look like he’s innocent and she’s the Shady one here.

  24. The girlfriend was also arrested on a warrant one of the times they arrived at the residence when they seen she had skipped a court date when running her name. That speaks volumes about what type of person she is. Plus the fact that she doesn’t like to go to court and she was due in court for eviction when this all occurred, does raise some doubts about her being this innocent wholesome girl who was set up by Mccoy.

  25. McCoy’s defense will be that he hired a repo specialist to get his stuff back. Roughing her up was not part of the deal and repo specialist went rogue.

  26. Generally, eviction requires 30 day written notice and if she doesn’t leave by 30, you can go the court and obtain a 10 formal eviction. But if he put her name on the title, that changes everything.

  29. @bahoto34 says:

    so if she had surveillance back in June, then she should now from this incident as well. this should tell if she’s telling the truth or not
    =========================================================================
    This corroborates an earlier report that he (or someone) had the camera’s removed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!