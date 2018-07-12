Premium PSLs at new Raiders stadium to cost $20K-$75K

Getty Images

There are several unknowns about the Raiders’ plans for the next couple of years as they build a new stadium in Las Vegas, but one piece of information has come to light.

Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that personal seat licenses for premium club tickets will cost between $20,000 and $75,000 apiece. The team confirmed that pricing to Velotta on Wednesday.

Per the report, some 8,000 seats would fall into the premium category with price points of $20,000, $35,000 and $75,000. Buyers can finance the purchase of seats over an extended period with an annual cost of $13,647 for two seats at the lowest of those levels if a buyer chooses to finance them through 2024.

Velotta reports that buyers who put down $100 deposits over a year ago have started to finalize their purchases and that the team is starting to sell tickets in other parts of the stadium, although the pricing for those seats is not known yet.