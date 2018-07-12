Premium PSLs at new Raiders stadium to cost $20K-$75K

Posted by Josh Alper on July 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
There are several unknowns about the Raiders’ plans for the next couple of years as they build a new stadium in Las Vegas, but one piece of information has come to light.

Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that personal seat licenses for premium club tickets will cost between $20,000 and $75,000 apiece. The team confirmed that pricing to Velotta on Wednesday.

Per the report, some 8,000 seats would fall into the premium category with price points of $20,000, $35,000 and $75,000. Buyers can finance the purchase of seats over an extended period with an annual cost of $13,647 for two seats at the lowest of those levels if a buyer chooses to finance them through 2024.

Velotta reports that buyers who put down $100 deposits over a year ago have started to finalize their purchases and that the team is starting to sell tickets in other parts of the stadium, although the pricing for those seats is not known yet.

26 responses to “Premium PSLs at new Raiders stadium to cost $20K-$75K

    uhhhh, what kind of interest rate is that? A very profitable one for Oakland, I guess.

  10. Gimme my mancave and flatscreen every day of the week and twice on Sunday. Cold beer, hot snacks, clean toilet facilities, no offensive drunks puking on themselves, and good conversation with friends during commercial breaks. That’s the PSL I purchase every year.

  12. gen·tri·fi·ca·tion

    the process of renovating and improving a house or district so that it conforms to middle-class taste.

    You’re welcome. 🙂

  13. nfloracle says:
    July 12, 2018 at 8:56 am
    Gimme my mancave and flatscreen every day of the week and twice on Sunday. Cold beer, hot snacks, clean toilet facilities, no offensive drunks puking on themselves, and good conversation with friends during commercial breaks. That’s the PSL I purchase every year.
    ———————————————-
    You bet ya. For PSL see Mortgage Payment. I can even get some laundry done while I watch games as they have so many commercial breaks.

  14. I think the taxpayers got fleeced for $750,000,000 in stadium funding too. Socialism for the rich. Just keep voting for these guys suckers.

  15. What about the people who owned PSLs in Oakland? Do they get some of their money back?

  17. This pisses me off. They leave the town because Vegas put up all that money fine I get it but now they want another 70k from us? Gave us one good season in damn near 2 decades and still expecting us to show up and show out. It’s been fun but as soon as the raiders roll out of Oakland I’m done w/ the NFL. #mymamaaintraisenohoe #nflpimpingthefans

  19. arcross12042004scorp15 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:01 am
    This is a unique situation, Hotels will buy these up. They will recoup their money.
    ********************************************************
    Look, somebody understands.

    Like it or not the Raiders have hit the jackpot by moving to Vegas.

  20. Raider fans didnt buy seats when they were only $50 in Oakland or LA why would Las Vegas Radier fan be able to afford PSL? The Raider Nation is a scam. Bye Bye Oakland. At least you still have the A’s.. Oh wait they too are last in attendance!

  21. $13.00 for 4 months buys me the red channel from 1-7:45 every Sunday and no freaking commercials…last game I went to was the Bucs vs the Eagles in ’91, in Tampa, in the rain and humidity…coaches were Kotite and Williamson…Bucs won on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown…was walking to the car with my wife who pleaded with me to leave the game…’nuff said…

  22. I thought about buying season tix to Falcons but the PSL was too high. I’m about to purchase NBA season tix…there’s more games, in-doors, and no PSLs.

  24. Stan Kronke did not refund PSLs to St. Louis Rams season ticket holders. Instead they were referred to the ticket brokers who didn’t collect the PSLs. They didn’t refund $$ for season tickets either.

    The NFL will become a thing of the past within the next 20 years.

  25. Las Vegas real estate has proven to be such a sound investment, impervious to rapid declines in value…

