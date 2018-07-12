Prince Amukamara has set a high goal for himself

Getty Images

It’s one thing to have career goals.

It’s another thing to expect to surpass your entire career’s production in a single season.

Via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara was asked what he hoped to accomplish this year.

“I’m really looking for a 10-pick season,” Amukamara replied.

The 29-year-old Amukamara has played seven seasons in the NFL. He also has seven interceptions, with three of them coming in 2014 for the Giants. HIs last interception was in September 2015, when he picked off Washington’s Kirk Cousins.

“I’m reaching for the stars, right?” Amukamara said. “But at the same time, I know what I’m capable of. I know how hard I’ve worked. And every year I keep putting those goals out there. Because when it finally does happen, I can circle back to the time that I said it.”

If it does happen, the Bears will be delighted with the three-year contract they gave him this offseason, which included $18 million in guarantees. Also, they will ask him to buy lottery tickets.