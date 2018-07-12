Ravens place Alex Thompson on reserve/did not report

Getty Images

The Ravens placed rookie center Alex Thompson on the reserve/did not report list Thursday.

The team’s rookies were scheduled to report for training camp Wednesday.

Thompson went undrafted out of Monmouth and signed with the Ravens as a free agent. He was a three-time All-Big South honoree with 44 starts in 45 career games.

He also was a third-team All-American last season.

Thompson, who won a state wrestling championship in New Jersey as a heavyweight in 2013, attended Milford Academy after high school and then went to West Virginia to wrestle before transferring to Monmouth.