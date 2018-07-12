Report: Jeff Fisher set to call one game for FOX in September

Getty Images

A report earlier this week indicated that FOX Sports was talking to former Titans and Rams head coach Jeff Fisher about joining their broadcast team and it seems those discussions have led to an agreement.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Fisher is scheduled to call the September 30 game between the Jaguars and Jets in Jacksonville. He will share the booth with play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie.

Marchand reports that Fisher is not scheduled to call any other games at this point, although there could be more opportunities for him to work more games or spend time in the studio.

Fisher was dismissed by the Rams with three games left in the 2016 season. He had a career record of 173-165-1 in the regular season and the 165 losses are tied for the most by any head coach in league history.