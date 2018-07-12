Sportsbook to open at Meadowlands Racetrack on Saturday

Getty Images

There’s no betting at any NFL stadiums at this point, but there will be a place for people to wager on games very close to the home of two NFL teams.

FanDuel will be opening a sportsbook at the Meadowlands Racetrack on Saturday. The track is a stone’s throw from MetLife Stadium, where the Jets and Giants play their home games each fall and Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment CEO Jeff Gural said that he hopes to provide a shuttle service moving people from the book to the stadium on gamedays.

“We’re hoping to be able to coordinate with [the Giants and Jets] so that their customers, if they get there early and want to make a bet, they could [come to the sportsbook] and then we could shuttle them to the stadium,” Gural said, via ESPN.com.

FanDuel CEO Mark King said that it is “tough to speculate” how that will work out, but that the company is “playing the long game” now that states are able to legalize sports betting. Neither the league nor the teams commented on the possibility.

The NFL has called for Congress to enact uniform standards across the 50 states for sports betting, but a hearing on the matter scheduled for last month was postponed.