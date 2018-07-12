Steve Keim refused to submit to breathalyzer test

Getty Images

There’s a good reason why the result or breathalyzer testing conducted on Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim has yet to be revealed. There isn’t one.

According to Perry Vandell of the Arizona Republic, Keim refused to submit to breath testing.

“No, I’m not going to do that,” Keim told a police officer, who immediately arrested Keim for suspicion of DUI.

During the video of the arrest, the officer accuses Keim of maneuvering the vehicle to avoid police. Keim also admits to drinking “two beers.”

Under Arizona law, the refusal to submit to testing means that Keim will have his driver’s license automatically suspended for a year. After 90 days, Keim will be able to request permission to drive upon installation of an ignition-interlock device, which requires breath testing before a vehicle is started.

Keim can still be convicted of DUI, but the prosecution won’t have the best evidence of potential intoxication: The blood-alcohol concentration. Keim’s refusal to submit to testing can be used against him as proof of intoxication.