Steve Keim refused to submit to breathalyzer test

There’s a good reason why the result or breathalyzer testing conducted on Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim has yet to be revealed. There isn’t one.

According to Perry Vandell of the Arizona Republic, Keim refused to submit to breath testing.

No, I’m not going to do that,” Keim told a police officer, who immediately arrested Keim for suspicion of DUI.

During the video of the arrest, the officer accuses Keim of maneuvering the vehicle to avoid police. Keim also admits to drinking “two beers.”

Under Arizona law, the refusal to submit to testing means that Keim will have his driver’s license automatically suspended for a year. After 90 days, Keim will be able to request permission to drive upon installation of an ignition-interlock device, which requires breath testing before a vehicle is started.

Keim can still be convicted of DUI, but the prosecution won’t have the best evidence of potential intoxication: The blood-alcohol concentration. Keim’s refusal to submit to testing can be used against him as proof of intoxication.

  2. Everyone in America that follows the NFL already knows this… Why does Florio feel like repeating the same news over and over… Seems like he has a personal vendetta against Keim at this point…

  3. Too many NFL players and executives believe that because of their role in the game that they are above the law. Mr Keim has to learn that there are consequences for his actions and poor decisions. If Goodell does zilch on this, it will confirm the belief that things can be bought.

  4. DUI is strictly based on the officer’s observations, the breathalyzer is simply “back up” evidence. Basically, you can have just one beer, blow a .02, and still get locked up….and based on how good the cop is at testifying, actually be convicted.

    However, the cop always has to have probable cause to pull you over in the first place (unless its some sort of checkpoint….which by law, at least where I used to work, is supposed to be made known to the public beforehand). If you get pulled over and all you get is DUI ticket then you’ll beat the case every time.

    If Keim really only had two beers, he should have blown; if that were the case he might blow a .02-.03 and have a good chance of beating the charge. Apparently he had more than two beers….or he’s a moron.

  5. In most states, refusal of a test of breath or blood pursuant to a DUI stop, will result in your motor vehicle operator’s license being suspended for a year. You may of course still be charged with the DUI on the basis of physical evidence and the arresting officer’s observation.

    This revelation makes Keim’s apparent remorse and apology for his actions ring rather hollow.

  6. Which means they had to settle for blood, correct? Having one conviction alteady, all he did was by time in hopes of lowering his BAC. Makes me wonder of he thought he was close to the threshhold for an extreme DUI which means more jail time.

  8. Always take the breathalyzer, NEVER take the field sobriety test.

    You an beat the breathalyzer in court because the analysis varies GREATLY in between two or three samples. Blow as many times as You can, but don’t take the field sobriety test, that is visual evidence.

  9. They will not take blood unless there is some sort of serious bodily injury involved (a car crash). They dont take blood on a routine DUI.

