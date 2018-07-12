Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Contemplating life without LeSean McCoy for the Bills is not a pretty picture.

A gamer’s guide to the Dolphins.

Patriots rookie CB Keion Crossen is getting plenty of work in over the summer.

Jets RB Bilal Powell is going to have to fight for playing time.

The Ravens shuffled the WR deck this offseason.

Former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh talked about how cheap the team used to be.

The Browns were a near-miss in the supplemental draft.

Longtime Steelers G Ramon Foster could be nearing the end of his run.

Texans legend Andre Johnson had high praise for WR Will Fuller.

Breaking down the Colts’ matchups with the Texans this year.

Jaguars LB Myles Jack is ready to take over full-time in the middle.

The Titans announced their training camp schedule.

A look at some free agents who could help the Broncos if they wanted to go that route.

There are some high hopes for the Chiefs’ skill-position players this year.

The Chargers’ “Fight for LA” is a fierce one, and extends to uniforms.

Premium club PSLs for the Raiders’ new stadium will cost between $20,000 and $75,000.

Cowboys rookie LB Leighton Vander Esch had a transaction to announce before camp.

Giants rookie RB Saquon Barkley can be a distraction (at least his giant legs can be).

A look back at LeSean McCoy’s days with the Eagles.

Washington has a thing for Virginia Tech defensive backs.

Bears CB Prince Amukamara has high goals for himself this year.

Remembering former Lions coach Darryl Rogers.

The Packers have struggled to slow down WR Larry Fitzgerald over the years (as have many).

The Vikings actually have some players who could be underpaid.

The Falcons’ collection of young defensive talent is drawing attention.

Panthers DT Kawann Short has a commitment to education.

Saints RB Mark Ingram could still have a big impact, after the first month of the season anyway.

A look at the positions the Buccaneers are deepest at going into camp.

Police released video of Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim’s DUI arrest.

Rams G Jamil Demby is fighting for playing time.

The 49ers have certainly added to their trash-talk roster this offseason.

Seahawks grounds crew dog Turf has the best yard (12/10, would play fetch with).