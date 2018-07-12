Victim told police LeSean McCoy may have “set her up”

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 12, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

The former girlfriend of LeSean McCoy told police she thought the Bills running back “set her up” for Tuesday’s home invasion, beating and robbery.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, the event report released by police in Milton, Ga., includes a notation from 10 minutes after Delicia Cordon’s first call to police that makes her allegation against McCoy clear.

“The caller poss[ibly] thinks her ex boyfriend poss[ibly] set her up,” the report logged at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday reads

Cordon was attacked during what police described as a “targeted” home invasion, where she was beaten and items were taken from her.

The report identified the suspect as being a black male of unknown age, who was wearing a mask and dressed in all black.

While the event report doesn’t list Cordon by name, her attorney said in a statement Tuesday she was beaten in the head with a firearm and suffered wrist injuries when the intruder attempted to remove jewelry from her wrist.

McCoy was in Florida training at the time of the attack, and has denied any involvement in the attack. He has retained high-profile counsel. The league and the Bills are investigating the situation independently.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Victim told police LeSean McCoy may have “set her up”

  7. How could she be in Ga and he be in Fla? That is confusing.

    What is confusing? Time and space?

  8. McCoy had to have a solid alibi so he stayed in Fla and had someone else do his dirty work.
    This scumbag will spill the beans on McCoy, no doubt about that.

  10. The report identified the suspect as being a black male of unknown age, who was wearing a mask and dressed in all black.
    ———
    OJ’s out of prison. They got the wrong Bills RB.

  11. 0 days without an arrest says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Shady is a dirtbag
    ————–

    Could be, but she sure seems like she is as well

  12. The Employment address of the victim was missing from the police report, how odd is that for a mansion squatter ??

  13. “OJ’s out of prison. They got the wrong Bills RB.”

    OJ isn’t a spring chicken anymore. He can barely walk. I doubt if he’s capable of assaulting anyone these days.

  15. Hopefully McCoy doesn’t have another “female only”, attire provided, party bus plans. This could cause irreparable harm to the careers of the Instagram models considering attending if canceled.

  17. This story just gets odder and odder. Despite the police report apparently saying there was no forced entry, the victim also initially told police her 16-year-old son was missing and that a window in his room was open and a “sheet [was] tied like some[one] went out from the [second] floor.” Is this an episode of Keystone Cops?

  18. I know there’s some dumb people out there but honestly it is reallllly hard for me to believe shady would be dumb enough to order a home invasion on his ex when the outcome is obviously going to draw the worst kind of attention to himself. Has to be more to it

  19. I truly dislike everyone in this story and don’t believe anyone. This is the underbelly of society at its worst

  20. Desperate mansion squatter with no means of support tries to shakedown her ex. Now that’s what I call…. shady.

  21. joshuadx89 says:
    July 12, 2018 at 3:17 pm
    Missing from the report you have above is Cordon also stating that her 16 year old son was missing. What an odd situation.
    ____________________________________

    She later was in contact him and he came home in an Uber. It is odd to me though that a 16 year old is out that late and she didn’t even know it. Lots of questions about that actually.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!