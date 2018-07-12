Victim told police LeSean McCoy may have “set her up”

Getty Images

The former girlfriend of LeSean McCoy told police she thought the Bills running back “set her up” for Tuesday’s home invasion, beating and robbery.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, the event report released by police in Milton, Ga., includes a notation from 10 minutes after Delicia Cordon’s first call to police that makes her allegation against McCoy clear.

“The caller poss[ibly] thinks her ex boyfriend poss[ibly] set her up,” the report logged at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday reads

Cordon was attacked during what police described as a “targeted” home invasion, where she was beaten and items were taken from her.

The report identified the suspect as being a black male of unknown age, who was wearing a mask and dressed in all black.

While the event report doesn’t list Cordon by name, her attorney said in a statement Tuesday she was beaten in the head with a firearm and suffered wrist injuries when the intruder attempted to remove jewelry from her wrist.

McCoy was in Florida training at the time of the attack, and has denied any involvement in the attack. He has retained high-profile counsel. The league and the Bills are investigating the situation independently.