Adonis Alexander signs his rookie deal

Cornerback Adonis Alexander didn’t wait long to sign his first NFL contract.

Washington used a sixth-round pick on Alexander in Wednesday’s supplemental draft and announced on Friday that Alexander has signed his four-year rookie deal with the team.

Alexander left Virginia Tech and entered the supplemental draft after being declared academically ineligible for the 2018 season. He also served a pair of suspensions earlier in his time with the Hokies and said this week that he’s using his off-field issues as a “learning tool” for how to “form myself as a man.”

Alexander joins Josh Norman, Orlando Scandrick, Fabian Moreau, Quinton Dunbar and seventh-round pick Greg Stroman at cornerback in Washington.