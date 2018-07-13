Ben McAdoo doesn’t think much of the Giants’ tackles

Getty Images

Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo didn’t have anything to say for months. Now, he has plenty to say.

As it relates to the team’s new left tackle and new right (former left) tackle, McAdoo isn’t all that impressed.

Via the New York Post, McAdoo offered faint praise as to the arrival of Nate Solder.

“Getting a left tackle in there will help them in a lot of ways,” McAdoo said regarding the free-agent acquisition. “I don’t think he’s a very good player, but I think it will help them in a lot of ways where they needed help in that room in the past and they haven’t had anyone to do that.”

McAdoo thinks even less of Ereck Flowers, the former starter on the left side who seems to be on track to start on the right side.

“He can’t bend, you got to be able to bend,” McAdoo said regarding Flowers. “You can run around him on [the right] side just like you can on the other side, Eli just gets to see it, which may help Eli. It’s not the blind side, it’s in his vision, so if he’s comfortable with what’s going on over on the left side, it can help him move in the pocket a little bit better.”

Manning and the rest of the offense will need to play a lot better if the Giants hope to have a better outcome than the one that got McAdoo fired.