Posted by Michael David Smith on July 13, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

Case Keenum was never a highly sought commodity in his NFL career. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, has been cut twice, once got traded for a seventh-round draft pick, and finally became a starter last year because two other quarterbacks were hurt.

So when Keenum became a free agent this offseason and a Hall of Fame quarterback in John Elway wanted to make him the Broncos’ starter, he finally felt like he’d made it.

“When my phone rang and it was John Elway telling me to come sign with the Broncos, it feels pretty good, especially as a kid growing up an Elway fan,” Keenum said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “We actually talked first when I got to Denver. It was great. Walking into his office there and it’s John Elway behind the desk. It’s Big John. He’s definitely a presence, obviously one of the greats that ever played the game. There’s a lot of tradition and history there, and a lot of it is because of him. It’s a cool atmosphere, a cool organization, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

The last time Elway signed a free agent to be the Broncos’ starting quarterback, he hit a home run with Peyton Manning. It may not be realistic to think Keenum can have that kind of success in Denver, but Elway is confident he’s found the right man again — and Keenum appreciates a Hall of Famer having confidence in him.

12 responses to “Case Keenum was honored that a Hall of Fame quarterback wanted him

  1. As a Viking fan, I have this overwhelming feeling that they are gonna regret letting him go. Best of luck Case Keenum, you are a class act.

  4. Real classy guy, brings a lot of energy to the team which has shown during his time in Denver thus far. Not sure who would root against him, he’s been a huge underdog since he’s been in the NFL. I think if you give him all the opportunities he needs (practice with the starters) up until Week 1, he might surprise you.

  7. Like Zimmer said “He has balls”. Keenum is a fearless leader and has a little Flutie in his game. He has to play mistake free football though to keep his team in games. His arm is limited which shortens the field for a defense. A quality starter no doubt but he will only get you so far.

  8. I think if you give him all the opportunities he needs (practice with the starters) up until Week 1, he might surprise you.
    _____

    He didn’t practice with the starters until Week 2 last year and it turned out pretty well.

  9. As a Viking fan, I’m really excited to see how Keenum, Bradford, Bridgewater, and Cousins perform this year. They’re all talented quarterbacks and great people so I hope they all do well. A Vikings-Broncos Super Bowl would be very cool.

  10. I think for the money paid to Cousins, Keenum was the better deal.
    Good luck in Denver.

    Oh…and a Gumby troll posting on an old Viking’s player for the second post. You know. The kind of Gumby fans who complain about Vikings posting on Gumby stories.

  11. Before he feels too honored he should consider that HoF quarterback also wanted Kaepernick, Osweiler and Lynch too

    Exactly. Elways and Denver are operating from a place of pure QB desperation at this point. Keenum played pretty well last year and Denver was able to offer him the most money. This wasn’t Elways saying “I admire you, young man! Come play for a winner!” It was Elway saying “can you complete more than 50% of your passes? You’re hired! And what’s your name again???”

