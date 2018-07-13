Delicia Cordon’s lawyer: We haven’t “said directly” LeSean McCoy was involved

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy continues to be on the wrong end of accusations that he arranged the invasion of a home he owns, the theft of jewelry he purchased, and the vicious beating of his former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon.

Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Cordon’s lawyer insisted during a Thursday radio appearance that no direct allegations have been made against McCoy.

Tanya Mitchell Graham, the attorney for Delicia Cordon, told WRNB radio in Philadelphia on Thursday that neither she nor her client has “said directly” that LeSean McCoy was involved in a home invasion Tuesday that sent Cordon to the hospital. “That could be factual [that McCoy was in Miami and not involved],” Graham said. “The only thing I’ve said are factual things, for instance furniture was being moved on June 1. Mr. McCoy was not in Atlanta then. An eviction was filed on his behalf. He was not in Atlanta. Security cameras were changed at his residence. He was not in Atlanta then. So the fact that he was not in Atlanta doesn’t mean anything, really. But I have not — neither has my client — said directly that he was involved. I believe that the criminal investigation will play out and we will find out who the perpetrator or any accessories are.”

That said, a prior statement issued by Cordon’s lawyers strongly implied that McCoy arranged the home invasion. Also, Cordon told police that she believes McCoy “possibly set her up” for the robbery and beating.

However it plays out, the current circumstances hardly scream out that McCoy is blameless. Neither is the fact that he is showing no public concern for the reality that: (1) a home he owns was invaded; (2) jewelry he bought was stolen; and (3) a woman he at one point cared about enough to let her live in a home he owns was brutally assaulted there. The all-important court of public opinion arguably would expect McCoy, if innocent, to be saying and doing something more than, “I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”