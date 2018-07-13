DeMarco Murray to announce retirement

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 13, 2018, 2:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

DeMarco Murray changed his mind.

Less than a week after saying he hoped to sign with a team before training camp, the veteran running back has decided to announce his retirement, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Murray told Schefter on his podcast that he had spoken with “four or five” teams about a comeback, but apparently he had a change of heart of realized they weren’t as interested in him as he was in them.

The 30-year-old Murray was released by the Titans earlier this offseason, after rushing for 659 yards last year in a time-share with Derrick Henry.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “DeMarco Murray to announce retirement

  1. Demarco Murray should be a good example to Leveon Bell. When things went right for Murray he was the best back in the league. And after that, except for the big $ contract, nothing went right. And. He really was not that good anymore. To the point now that he is not even a shoe in for a minimum one year contract.

    And don’t get me wrong. He was a good back. It’s not like the next man (or 2 or 3) lined up in Dallas and shook up the league. It was not until Elliot came along that they have another powerful running game.

    It is a team sport … a perspective that has to go both ways.

  3. Forever remembered in the “ Dez caught it” game for fumbling the football with nobody within 10 yards of him and the cowboys going up and down the field like the packers weren’t even there. Wouldn’t have needed the play to dez the game would have been over

  6. DeMarco Murray was a good runningback but he could have had a better career if he would have stayed in Dallas his whole time.

  7. 1 of the bottom tier teams (Browns, Bucs, Bears, Colts) must have been showing strong interest so he had to change his status to avoid the misery of losing constantly…

  8. Number 62 all-time in career rushing yards; hope he set himself up right. Not everyone gets to walk away from the game (see Earl Campbell) and we should all wish him well. Just sayin.

  10. The guy had almost 1300 yds (1287) and 400 receiving (377), to go with 12 TDs just two seasons ago. Philly was a distaster and he was hurt most of last year so didn’t have great stats, but someone should have given him a look. COLLUSION!!!

  11. No point in waiting for Buffalo, Demarco doesn’t want to be a workhorse and does want to make the playoffs. I’m a Bills fan but which QB on our roster inspires hope for a playoff run *this year*? I thought the Lions or Ravens should’ve made him a serious offer by now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!