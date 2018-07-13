DeMarco Murray to announce retirement

Getty Images

DeMarco Murray changed his mind.

Less than a week after saying he hoped to sign with a team before training camp, the veteran running back has decided to announce his retirement, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Murray told Schefter on his podcast that he had spoken with “four or five” teams about a comeback, but apparently he had a change of heart of realized they weren’t as interested in him as he was in them.

The 30-year-old Murray was released by the Titans earlier this offseason, after rushing for 659 yards last year in a time-share with Derrick Henry.