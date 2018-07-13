Falcons indefinitely suspend relationship with Papa John’s

Getty Images

The hits keep coming for Papa John’s.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have indefinitely suspended their relationship with Papa John’s in the aftermath of the report that founder John Schnatter made racially insensitive comments during a May conference call.

“The divisive comments made and acknowledged by the company’s founder are reprehensible and do not align with our core values,” said the statement from AMB Sports and Entertainment, the Arthur Blank-owned company that operates the Falcons, the Atlanta United of the MLS, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium currently has three Papa John’s locations. Presumably, those will be shuttered until the relationship resumes, if it resumes.

It’s unclear when or if the relationship will resume. For now, AMB Sports and Entertainment will be “evaluating the overall relationship” with Papa John’s.