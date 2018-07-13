Falcons indefinitely suspend relationship with Papa John’s

Posted by Mike Florio on July 13, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
The hits keep coming for Papa John’s.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have indefinitely suspended their relationship with Papa John’s in the aftermath of the report that founder John Schnatter made racially insensitive comments during a May conference call.

“The divisive comments made and acknowledged by the company’s founder are reprehensible and do not align with our core values,” said the statement from AMB Sports and Entertainment, the Arthur Blank-owned company that operates the Falcons, the Atlanta United of the MLS, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium currently has three Papa John’s locations. Presumably, those will be shuttered until the relationship resumes, if it resumes.

It’s unclear when or if the relationship will resume.  For now, AMB Sports and Entertainment will be “evaluating the overall relationship” with Papa John’s.

17 responses to “Falcons indefinitely suspend relationship with Papa John’s

  1. Good move.

    Peyton Manning, meanwhile? Has that wagon hitched firmly to that crappy pizza chain’s headquarters.

    Guyer HGH cheating, sexual assault and bigoted partner in John Schnatter. Nice lineup, Gomer!

  2. Society has lost its damn mind.

    A word that’s used prolifically by the allegedly aggrieved social group can be used to destroy any man who utters it (no matter how benign the context). I’m down with tearing down real bullies and a-holes who attack real victims, but the hurt or offense behind this is as disingenuous as it gets.

    The virtue signaling madness has to stop.

  4. “racially insensitive” this is today’s America. We cater to someone’s sensitivity.

    I completely condemn the use of the “N” word, but this thin skinned (in general) America is going to be the death of us!

  6. tylawspick6 says:

    Peyton Manning, meanwhile? Has that wagon hitched firmly to that crappy pizza chain’s headquarters.

    Nice try. Peyton Manning sold his Papa Johns franchises in February.

  8. HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT WHAT A DIFFERENT AND WONDERFUL WORLD THIS COULD BE-IF ONLY PEOPLE WOULD JUST KEEP THEIR MOUTHS SHUT…………………..

  10. antkowiak666 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Isn’t funny how ONLY white people, are labeled racists in this country?

    ——————–

    Not just in your country typically around the globe. Every race is racist towards another. But typically only whites are cause it’s easy and the truth can’t be told someone might get hurt.

  12. Why doesn’t the context seem to matter here? If some things can’t be uttered no matter the context, why do people like Bill Maher and Joy Reid remain employed?

    While I wouldnt of said the word he used, I don’t believe it’s as huge a deal as people are making given the full context. Everyone is always out with pitch forks anymore, though it’s worth noting it seems very selective on who they go after.

  13. The younger crowd has adopted this word as a somehow dignified moniker of respect or coolness. Can’t say I’m really impressed by the idea and disregard it may mean to older generations of African-Americans. But, I can also recognize the difference in context of some young men saying it to each other as opposed to a rich caucasian business man using it in a corporate setting. You all know the difference too, so please stop with trying to defend John Schnatter by saying it’s the same. One group means one thing and he meant something entirely different and entirely foul.

  16. dumplingsrbrown says:
    July 13, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    The younger crowd has adopted this word as a somehow dignified moniker of respect or coolness.

    —–

    Oh please, enough of that nonsense. You can go back 40+ years to Richard Pryor standups where he uses it liberally with black audiences laughing up a storm. This is not a generational thing.

    Stop making excuses for the young generation that tries to feel good about itself for defending imaginary victims.

  17. exnavysub says:
    July 13, 2018 at 5:45 pm
    Why doesn’t the context seem to matter here? If some things can’t be uttered no matter the context, why do people like Bill Maher and Joy Reid remain employed?

    While I wouldnt of said the word he used, I don’t believe it’s as huge a deal as people are making given the full context. Everyone is always out with pitch forks anymore, though it’s worth noting it seems very selective on who they go after.

    ………………………………………

    Last time I checked, Bill Maher and Joy Reid don’t sell crappy pizza at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

