Friday morning one-liners

Will Bills CB Tre'Davious White take a leap in his second season?

Said Dolphins T Laremy Tunsil of 2018, “A new season, a new person. Let’s get it.”

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will be swimming with sharks.

The Jets hope RB Isaiah Crowell will bring toughness to their backfield.

The Ravens have a new look at tight end this season.

Remembering ex-Bengals WR Jerome Simpson’s flip through the air.

Tim Tebow says he’s a fan of Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

Do the Steelers have enough depth at tackle?

Texans DE J.J. Watt wants people to stay hydrated.

WR Reece Fountain hopes to earn a spot on the Colts offense.

The Jaguars will have eight open training camp practices.

A look at the Titans wide receiver group.

Broncos T Garrett Bolles will be delivering food in Denver next week.

Skepticism about QB Patrick Mahomes will exist until the Chiefs hit the field.

The Chargers are looking for a young tight end to step up.

The Raiders donated $150,000 to Veterans Village in Las Vegas.

There are three college quarterbacks on the Cowboys defense.

What does drafting CB Sam Beal say about the Giants’ expectations for this season?

Looking back at underrated Eagles plays from Super Bowl LII.

CB Adonis Alexander sees a big opportunity with Washington.

The Bears are looking for some rebounds at outside linebackers.

Former Lions DE Robert Porcher thinks the team will make the playoffs this year.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be playing golf with other quarterbacks in Lake Tahoe.

The Vikings will put single game tickets on sale next week.

Falcons LB Deion Jones graded well in pass coverage last year.

Checking in on the start of the David Tepper era with the Panthers.

Saints coach Sean Payton has made another golf bet with Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

Buccaneers history is studded with defensive stars.

A video game guide to the Cardinals.

Rams RB Todd Gurley has spent time at a variety of football camps, including his own, this offseason.

Which 49ers players are comeback player of the year candidates?

Seahawks offensive linemen Joey Hunt and Jordan Roos travelled to Alaska to promote health and wellness.