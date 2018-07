PFTPM

The week-ending edition of the #PFTPM podcast has, for the fourth straight week, featured a visit from my son, Alex. A/k/a @aflo_. A/k/a Florio Jr.

This week’s edition of Fridays with Florio, Jr. was taped just after we noticed that Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe labeled yours truly “a F boy” on Twitter. So we talked about that. And other stuff.

To hear it all, click the thing below. And get ready for the return of PFT Live, which will be back on NBC Sports Radio on Monday, July 23.