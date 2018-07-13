Golden Tate bothered by people bringing up his age in regard to his next contract

Getty Images

Wide receiver Golden Tate has made no secret of his desire to sign a new contract with the Lions this offseason, but nothing has materialized to this point.

During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Tate said that his greatest frustration with that state of affairs is that his age might be a factor in the team’s decision.

“The only thing that really bothers me with this contract is that now people are trying to use 29 going 30 against me and I don’t think that’s fair because I haven’t shown any decline,” Tate said.

Tate might not like that his age is part of the discussion, but those feelings aren’t likely to take the issue off the table. Whether it is the Lions or someone else, any long-term contract is going to be built around what Tate will do in the future and the possibility that his production will slip as the pages continue to flip on the calendar.

That said, Tate’s selling points of durability — he’s missed six games since entering the league in 2010 — and productivity — four straight years with at least 90 catches — should leave him well positioned if they remain in place through the coming season.