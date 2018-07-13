Kellen Winslow posts $2 million bail

Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow has been released from jail a day after a judge ruled he should stand trial on multiple rape charges.

KGTV in San Diego reports that Winslow posted the $2 million bail set in court on Thursday. He will be under house arrest and subject to GPS monitoring while the case proceeds.

Winslow faces two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape and one count of forcible sodomy in relation to his arrest earlier this year. Winslow was also charged with allegedly raping a 17-year-old in 2003 later on Thursday.

Winslow, who was initially denied bail after his arrest, is scheduled for a court appearance in August.