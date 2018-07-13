McAdoo believes Giants were wise to pass on a new QB with second overall pick

Getty Images

Thursday’s sudden barrage of takes from former Giants coach Ben McAdoo included his opinion on the team’s decision not to draft the successor to quarterback Eli Manning. McAdoo agrees with the approach.

“With the guys that came out this year, I’m not surprised they went the route they went by not drafting a guy,” McAdoo told the New York Post. “I wouldn’t have stood on the table to draft any quarterback No. 2 either.”

Of course, that’s not an endorsement of Eli, the guy McAdoo clumsily benched last year. It’s an indictment of the options that the Giants had with the second pick.

The article doesn’t say that McAdoo believes Eli remains the answer. Indeed, there’s no comment from McAdoo on whether the Giants should have written a big check to one of an unprecedented number of free-agent quarterbacks. Should new coach Pat Shurmur, for example, have tried to carry Case Keenum with Shurmur from Minnesota? Should the Giants have made a play for Kirk Cousins? Should they have traded for Alex Smith?

Until we know how McAdoo feels about the available veteran options, we won’t know how he really feels about the decision to keep Eli. Or, alternatively, until McAdoo directly addresses his views on the team’s decision to keep Eli.

Given McAdoo’s sudden move to embrace talking like it’s a bottle of Brylcreem or a suit ten sizes too big, chances are that’s coming.