Packers claim Ethan Cooper off waivers from Giants

The Packers have made a change to their offensive line group ahead of training camp.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have claimed guard Ethan Cooper off of waivers. Cooper was waived by the Giants on Thursday when they signed guard Zac Kerin.

Cooper signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent last year and appeared in all four of their preseason games before being waived when the roster dropped to 53 players. He signed to the Giants practice squad in October and signed a future contract with the team in January.

The Packers waived tackle Kyle Meadows to create space for Cooper on their roster. Green Bay opens training camp on July 25.