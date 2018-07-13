Ray Lewis loses half his followers as Twitter purges fake accounts

Getty Images

Hall of Fame linebacker turned television commentator Ray Lewis was one of the celebrities named in a New York Times exposé about buying Twitter followers, and now Lewis is seeing those questionable followers disappear.

Twitter has begun purging fake accounts, and Lewis’s follower count was particularly hard hit. Lewis quickly declined from 712,000 followers to 364,000 followers when Twitter began the process of cutting millions of accounts yesterday.

Why did Lewis buy fake Twitter followers? Who knows? Perhaps he thought the appearance of a big Twitter presence would help his media career. Or perhaps someone did it on Lewis’s behalf without his knowledge.

Regardless, Lewis now doesn’t have all those fake followers.