Report: Bills have interest in working out Branden Oliver

The Bills currently have 89 players on their roster, which leaves them with one open spot as they head into training camp.

According to a report from Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, they may be looking to fill that spot with a veteran running back. Rodak reports that the team has shown interest in bringing former Chargers running back Branden Oliver in for a workout.

Since Oliver plays running back, it’s not hard to link their interest to the possibility that they might have to replace LeSean McCoy in their lineup for some portion of the 2018 season. Rodak reports that the interest in Oliver predates this week’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding a home invasion at McCoy’s house in Georgia that left his ex-girlfriend injured and suggesting McCoy had something to do with it.

Oliver, who played college ball at the University of Buffalo, ran the ball 35 times for 83 yards in eight games with the Chargers last season. In addition to McCoy, the Bills also have Chris Ivory, Travaris Cadet and Marcus Murphy on the roster at running back.