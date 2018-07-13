Report: Bills have interest in working out Branden Oliver

Posted by Josh Alper on July 13, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Bills currently have 89 players on their roster, which leaves them with one open spot as they head into training camp.

According to a report from Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, they may be looking to fill that spot with a veteran running back. Rodak reports that the team has shown interest in bringing former Chargers running back Branden Oliver in for a workout.

Since Oliver plays running back, it’s not hard to link their interest to the possibility that they might have to replace LeSean McCoy in their lineup for some portion of the 2018 season. Rodak reports that the interest in Oliver predates this week’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding a home invasion at McCoy’s house in Georgia that left his ex-girlfriend injured and suggesting McCoy had something to do with it.

Oliver, who played college ball at the University of Buffalo, ran the ball 35 times for 83 yards in eight games with the Chargers last season. In addition to McCoy, the Bills also have Chris Ivory, Travaris Cadet and Marcus Murphy on the roster at running back.

 

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Report: Bills have interest in working out Branden Oliver

  2. Wether McCoy stays or not I watched Oliver play for UB and this kid is as hard a worker as you will find. Small in stature but gives 110% on the field. Brandon would be a great addition to the Bills!!

  6. This is ridiculous. Thus far, there is no reason to suspend him. Just because she makes this claim, doesn’t make it true, nor does the fact she got her head caved in. If it plays out as false, I hope to see that worthless clown D Smith actually do his job for once and stick up for McCoy..

    If he has anything to do with him, I’d like to introduce him to joe Toronto’s mom

  7. cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    The Bills are going to be a dumpster fire this year. The worse thing about this will be Rex Ryan’s smug face on ESPN everytime he mentions Buffalo.

    ————

    Meh… they still made the playoffs the very first year after Rex left, so he can’t say nothin, especially after making a playoff guarantee upon being hired. Heck McDermott worked with a lot less roster talent last season than what Rex had. And I may sound crazy but don’t be surprised if bills find a way to remain productive at rb even if McCoy misses time etc. bills have somehow always had a good running game and seem to find guys like mike gillislee and Karlos Williams that come out of nowhere and suddenly they’re 5.5+ YPC RBs. Maybe Oliver is next the next guy? Personally, I would want them to bring back Jonathan Williams ….

  8. *************************
    joetoronto says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:13 pm
    I’m just a loser baby.
    *************************

    Fixed if for you Joe!

  9. onebuffalove716 says:
    July 13, 2018 at 12:24 pm
    This is ridiculous. Thus far, there is no reason to suspend him. Just because she makes this claim, doesn’t make it true, nor does the fact she got her head caved in. If it plays out as false, I hope to see that worthless clown D Smith actually do his job for once and stick up for McCoy..

    If he has anything to do with him, I’d like to introduce him to joe Toronto’s mom
    ____________________________________
    CBS Sports just reported that McCoy’s “girlfriend” now claims she is not sure McCoy was even involved in anything. Stay tuned, her story changes by the hour.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!