Texans release Jeff Allen from PUP list

Getty Images

The Texans removed offensive lineman Jeff Allen from their 90-man roster when they placed him on the physically unable to perform list in May and now he’s out of the organization altogether.

The team announced on Friday that they have released Allen off of the PUP list.

Allen started 26 games for the Texans over the last two seasons, including 12 during the 2017 season. He missed the team’s final two games due to a concussion.

The Texans made several additions to their offensive line this offseason. They signed Zach Fulton, Senio Kelemete and Seantrel Henderson as free agents and drafted Martinas Rankin in the third round.

Allen, who also started 36 games for the Chiefs between 2012 and 2015, is now free to sign with any other team in the league.