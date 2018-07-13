Tony Dungy: Jameis Winston knows right things to do, needs “good decision-making”

Getty Images

Jameis Winston drew criticism Friday after posting a video of a workout with his trainer, who wore a shirt that read “JAMEIS AGAINST THE WORLD.”

The shirts are NFLPA-licensed and personalized for all players, with team versions sold by the NFL, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. But it still didn’t sit well with some, considering Winston’s three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

After the workout, the Bucs quarterback spent time with kids attending a Tampa Bay Youth Football League camp at the same facility.

Former Bucs coach Tony Dungy, who now works as a studio analyst for NBC, said Winston needs a consistent message in his actions.

“I know he has a good heart. He wants to do the right thing,” Dungy, who is promoting a new line of children’s books written with his wife, Lauren, said, via Auman. “He’s very aware of his role as a leader, his role as someone kids need to look up to. I think he knows the right things to do. Now he just needs to follow through on that with good decision-making.”