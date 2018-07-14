Evan Engram: Eli Manning is still Eli Manning and poised for a big year

Getty Images

The Giants didn’t draft a quarterback with the second overall pick, showing their belief in Eli Manning. (Or their lack of faith in Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold.)

Manning is 37 and coming off a season in which he won only three of 15 starts, saw his starts streak ended, threw the third-fewest touchdowns in a season in his career and posted his lowest passer rating since 2007. That’s likely why the Giants quarterback ranked only 35th at his position in the Madden video player ratings.

Tight end Evan Engram, who caught 74 passes for 722 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, expects Manning to outplay both his Madden rating and his critics.

“Those guys, they’re hit and miss. They’re just low-balling him,” Engram said at the Hyundai Youth Football Camp, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “I know for a fact he’s not paying attention to any of that. I’m not either. Eli looked really good all offseason. I went to Duke [for the annual Manning minicamp in April], he was slinging it around all camp. He was making a lot of throws that he’s been making for years.

“We got some new additions on the [offensive] line. We’re going to give him some more time back there. Y’all [will] see. Eli is still Eli. It’s going to be a big year for us and a big year for him.”

Manning has led the Giants to the playoffs only once the past six seasons, but former head coach Ben McAdoo is among those who expect New York to win the NFC East.

“I’m glad he said it. It’s really realistic,” Engram said, pointing to two losses to the Eagles last season by a combined eight points. “As competitors, that’s the goal, to go out and win games and win as many as you can.