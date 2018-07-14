Jameis Winston takes issue with criticism over “Jameis Against The World” T-shirt

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has plenty of challenges as he enters his fourth season. From a behavioral standpoint, he can’t afford to make another mistake. From an image standpoint, he can’t afford to create the impression that he believes he should be insulated from criticism for his past behavioral lapses.

Enter Friday’s kerfuffle regarding the presence of a “Jameis Against The World” T-shirt at one of Winston’s pre-training camp workouts. Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times wrote a balanced column about the situation, pointing out that some fans have no issue with the T-shirt, and that some regard the T-shirt as evidence that Winston was and still is tone deaf.

On that point, Winston saw fit to react to Auman on Twitter with this, via JoeBucsFan.com: “we making T shirt articles now. Come on I know your getting anxious for the season like me too. # assumptions”

As to the T-shirt, it’s a close question. Given that Winston will serve a three-game suspension for sexually assaulting an Uber driver, the best approach may be to assume a low profile, and to do nothing that would constitute anything other than full and complete contrition for his conduct and acceptance of his punishment. Which would mean that a T-shirt proclaiming “Jameis Against The World” (even if it was produced by the NFLPA for a variety of players) probably shouldn’t show up in any video from a pre-training camp workout posted by Winston to Instagram.

As to Winston’s reaction, the question isn’t nearly as close. At this specific stage of his career (and it’s a stage that will last a while), he needs to always take the high road. He needs to have thick skin. He needs to understand why people are calling him out, and he needs to accept it.

Many think Winston should have gotten more than three games. Some (me) think the league uncharacteristically struck a deal for three games instead of dropping the hammer for six game or more in part to shield Winston from what could have been #MeToo-era pressure on the Bucs to cut him and on all other teams to shun him, if the league had written and published a lengthy, detailed, and graphic account of everything it believes Winston did.

Coupled with his history at Florida State, Winston should consider himself fortunate. And he should gladly take any and all flak that the media or anyone else directs at him.

Indeed, if Winston will show unnecessary sensitivity when it comes to a Tampa columnist raising a fair question about a misguided wardrobe choice by Winston’s trainer, what will Winston do when he walks into a stadium as the quarterback of the visiting team and fans let him have it? What will he do if/when some fans at Raymond James Stadium choose to do the same?

Winston’s inability to refrain from reacting to Auman’s column could be a signal that, when Winston hears the shouts and insults during the season, it may not go well. It would be wise for Winston’s agent (he currently doesn’t have one) and his team to prepare him for dealing with what is likely to come.

The best way to deal with it will be to ignore it.