Michael Irvin agrees with Hall’s decision to not acknowledge T.O. individually

Getty Images

Michael Irvin said he has no problem with Terrell Owens, only Owens’ decision not to show up for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction next month.

Irvin again criticized Owens for choosing to do his own thing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on the day of the Hall induction ceremony. Further, Irvin agrees with the Hall of Fame declining to acknowledge Owens individually during the enshrinement.

“We can’t spend this moment for all these other guys talking about the guy that is not here,” the Hall of Fame receiver said Saturday at the National Fantasy Football Convention, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “You cannot do that and take that away. He’s doing his own thing wherever he’s doing his own thing, and God bless him. And when they mention the class, they’ll mention him, but why should you steal those other guys’ moment because of the decision of this one? I think it’s the right move. They’re not saying he’s not going to have a bust in the room. They’re not saying he’s not getting his jacket. They’re saying, ‘We’re honoring his wish. He doesn’t want to be here with us, we’re going to mention him as little as possible.’ I think it’s the right move.”

Owens has made it clear he does not appreciate Irvin’s criticism and has expressed unhappiness about Irvin’s decision to read text messages from Owens on the air. While it sounded like a feud was brewing, Irvin has said he considers it a “good friendship, relationship” with Owens.