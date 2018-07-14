Report: Dolphins considering $75 million training complex at stadium

Getty Images

Three months ago word leaked that the Dolphins were expected to have a new training facility within four years. Now comes news that they might practice where they play.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins could build a training facility on team-owned land just west of Hard Rock Stadium. The privately funded complex would cost around $75 million and open in two years.

The team is due for an upgrade: It has trained at the facility at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida, since 1993. The facility has undergone renovations and improvements, including the addition of an indoor practice field in 2006, but it doesn’t compare to the new facilities around the league.

Many in the Dolphins’ organization have yearned for years to have all team employees closer together. Currently, the ticketing and business staffs work at the stadium in Miami Gardens while football operations are up the turnpike in Davie.

If the Dolphins elect to move to Miami Gardens, owner Stephen Ross’ total investment in his stadium property will top $600 million since 2015, according to Beasley.