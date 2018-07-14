Saturday one-liners

MGM/UA

Former Bills G Richie Incognito is the national ambassador for an anti-bullying group. (Scut Farkas may have been the first choice.)

Will changes to the Dolphins receiving corps give a positive bump to WR DeVante Parker‘s career?

Here are six position battles to watch during Patriots training camp.

What should the Jets expect from WR Quincy Enunwa this year?

Ravens quarterback James Urban has worked to get the most out of Mike Vick in the past; Urban will now try to get the most out of Lamar Jackson.

Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick took kids on a back-to-school shopping spree in Alabama.

Scarlett Johansson has bowed out of a movie that focuses on the life Dante “Tex” Gill, who was connected to alleged steroid use by the Steelers of the 1970s.

Here are five position battles to watch during Browns training camp.

The Colts don’t have a player rated at 90 or higher in Madden 19.

Will the Jaguars be able to keep DT Marcell Dareus?

Four of former Titans RB DeMarco Murray‘s five best games with the team came in 2016.

Former Texans WR Andre Johnson is impressed with rookie Keke Coutee.

How concerned should Chiefs fans be about the offensive line?

Former Raiders LS Jon Condo is waiting for the phone to ring.

Chargers fan Boltman is retiring; his costume is available at auction for a minimum bid of $5,000.

Who will be the Broncos’ starting running back?

Can Cowboys TE Rico Gathers finally make good on his potential?

Here are eight reasons why the Giants will make the playoffs. (Is one of them, “The other three teams in their division have left the NFL?”)

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has made another bet with Sean Payton.

CB Adonis Alexander was playing Fortnite with Washington DL Tim Settle when Alexander found out he’d been taken by Washington in the supplemental draft.

Bears safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos hope to take their game to the next level in 2018.

Lions CB Jamal Agnew apparently is now known as “Swagnew.”

If QB Aaron Rodgers is healthy, could the Packers go 16-0?

Here’s a look at the Vikings’ defensive line.

Under new owner David Tepper, the Panthers won’t be building a retractable roof over their home stadium.

WR Mike Evans could set the Buccaneers’ all-time receiving yardage record, in only his fifth season.

Falcons rookie WR Calvin Ridley knows a thing or two about bowling.

RB DeMarco Murray considered signing with the Saints, among other teams, before retiring.

DL Michael Brockers hopes to become a team leader for the Rams.

Two Seahawks recently visited Alaska.

Some Cardinals players aren’t happy with their Madden ratings.

K Robbie Gould has high praise for the 49ers’ locker room.