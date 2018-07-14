Shaq Mason wants to stay with the Patriots

Getty Images

With tackle Nate Solder leaving the Patriots via free agency, guard Shaq Mason becomes the best offensive lineman on the roster. And it sounds like he’d like to stay on the roster.

“Yes, I would,” Mason told Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald. “But as far as all that goes, I don’t look ahead, honestly. I’m just worried about reporting to training camp July 25 and taking it from there.”

Mason said all the right things about all the topics that came up during his Friday discussion with Duffy, proving that Mason has been well schooled in the Patriot Way. The question becomes whether he’ll ultimately take what the Patriots will offer, or whether he’ll leave when he becomes a free agent in March.

One thing is certain: The Patriots won’t be using the franchise tag on Mason. Because the tender encompasses all offensive linemen, it rarely if ever makes sense to use it on a guard or a center. So if he wants to go to the highest bidder, he’ll be able to do it.