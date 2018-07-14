Will Corey Davis step up in year two?

Getty Images

First-round receivers come to the NFL with high expectations, especially when selected in the top five. Titans receiver Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick a year ago, failed to live up to those expectations. So will he in 2018?

It’s way too early to know, especially with the impact of a coaching change. Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com recently explained that Davis was “one of the stars during the early portion of offseason work,” but that Davis was limited late in the process.

Writes Wyatt: “Davis looked smooth during the offseason, snatching the ball out of the air with ease in traffic. He went up high to make some spectacular catches.”

Last year, Davis appeared in 11 games with nine starts. He had only 34 catches for 375 yards and no touchdowns. In a pair of postseason starts, Davis had nine catches for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Perhaps the most tangible indication of hope for 2018 comes from Davis scoring twice against the Patriots.

As the Titans try to build on an unlikely berth in the NFL’s final eight, anything more they can get from Davis will help. If he consisted plays like he did in the last game of the campaign, Davis will be helping the Titans a lot.