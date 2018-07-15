Blake Bortles likes Tom Brady’s model for quarterback salaries

Posted by Josh Alper on July 15, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
The Jaguars could have had quarterback Blake Bortles play out this year under the terms of the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, but they signed him to a three-year contract extension in February instead.

The deal guarantees Bortles $26.5 million over the next two seasons as opposed to the $19 million he would have made under the option. In an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Bortles said that he didn’t “really care about how much money” was in the deal because he prized the security that came with a deal running beyond the 2018 season.

Bortles also suggested that he would continue to feel that way by pointing to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s habit of leaving money on the table to spend on other areas of the team.

“I think definitely the way the Tom has done it is the way to try to model,” Bortles said. “Having guys and putting pieces around him was definitely something. When you take up a ton of money you kind of limit your team and who they can help you out with and put around you. I’m not naive enough to say that we don’t need a run game. We also need a good defense, we need good receivers, we need all these pieces. You can’t play as a quarterback and do it yourself so I’m more than willing to take less money than somebody else might in my position to put good guys around us.”

Many would point out that Bortles’ play to this point in his career doesn’t give him the same leverage that Brady has avoided using to command the biggest possible salary. There’s little doubt, though, that any money saved at quarterback will be a plus for the Jaguars as players like Jalen Ramsey, Myles Jack, Yannick Ngakoue and, should he persuade the team to keep him around, Dante Fowler come up for new contracts.

If Bortles plays well, he would be in line for a new contract that would allow him to prove his faith in the Brady model before too long as well.

3 responses to “Blake Bortles likes Tom Brady’s model for quarterback salaries

  1. He is saying the right things anyways. If more players would follow suit then some of the so called great QBs (Brees, Stafford, Cousins, Jimmy G and now Rodgers) would have better weapons around them.
    The NFL should cap positions like QB. In a couple years there is going to be a 40 million dollar a yr QB. That team won’t ever win a Championship because he will be throwing to average WRs

  2. Aaron isn’t going to like this. And he certainly won’t leave any money on the table for his team.

  3. If you’re a QB on a good team, and you have a clean image, you’ll make more money on endorsements than you will on your salary. You’re going to end up with more money if you learn how to invest it, than a guy making $200 million that invests poorly. I don’t like the idea of capping certain positions. I’d rather see the onus put on teams to hire smart front office people, not cover for incompetent ones. Jacksonville has shown the ability to evaluate college talent. Even if they can’t sign all their guys, they’ll just go out and draft new ones.

Leave a Reply

