Browns think Emmanuel Ogbah can “really stand out” this season

The Browns opted to take cornerback Denzel Ward over defensive end Bradley Chubb with the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft in a decision that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams jokingly explained by saying Chubb doesn’t cover “the deep ball well enough as a press corner.”

Williams also noted that “I have an Ogbah” at defensive end and he sees big things in that player’s future. Emmanuel Ogbah had four sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games last season before a broken foot put him on injured reserve.

Ogbah’s recovered from that injury and Williams, who joined the Browns in 2017, said that he’s seen signs of growth as Ogbah heads into his third season.

“I’m so excited to see how well [Ogbah’s] doing out here this year,” Williams said, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He’s night and day more relaxed and doing things more instinctively, not overthinking and not as afraid to make a mistake as he was last year because we moved him into a new position. Knock on wood, staying healthy, he’s going to really stand out this year.”

Williams has company on the Ogbah optimism front in Ogbah’s partner at defensive end. Myles Garrett believes the two players “can go for a really historic year” as they play in Williams’ defense for the second time.