Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence not expected to reach a deal before deadline

Getty Images

The Cowboys are not expected to reach a deal with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence before Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to multiple reports.

Lawrence repeatedly has said he has no problem playing under the $17.1 million franchise tag, giving him a chance to “break the bank” in free agency next year. Of course, Lawrence is forgetting that if he repeats what he did last season, the Cowboys surely will franchise him again at a projected $20.5 million tag.

Besides, the Cowboys almost always get long-term deals done with players they want to keep, and they want to keep Lawrence. They recently made Zack Martin the highest-paid guard in NFL history, signing him to a six-year, $84 million extension that includes $40 million guaranteed.

How much will Lawrence get?

Defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack also are seeking long-term deals, so one of them likely sets the bar for Lawrence.

The Cowboys also will get another season to confirm Lawrence is a “war daddy” pass rusher and not a one-hit wonder.

Lawrence, 26, made only nine sacks his first three seasons while missing 16 games with injuries and a four-game suspension. He had 14.5 sacks last season.