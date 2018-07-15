New Jersey averages nearly $1 million per day in bets

The state that helped open the floodgates for nationwide sports betting launched its betting program on June 14. From then through the end of the month, New Jersey took $16.4 million in bets during the 17 days from the 14th through the end of the month, via ESPN.com.
The house won slightly under $3.5 million, equating two a hold percentage of 7.8 percent. The betting generated just under $300,000 in tax revenue, per the report.
Those numbers will only increase once football season begins. And it’s a clear indication as to the money that could be earned if other states choose to take advantage of the two-month-old ability to maintain sports betting programs.
New Jersey hosts two NFL teams in the same stadium, and a sports book recently opened in the vicinity of MetLife Stadium.