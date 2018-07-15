No long-term deal expected for Lamarcus Joyner before deadline

Getty Images

The Rams and safety Lamarcus Joyner will continue their talks Monday, but they are not expected to reach a long-term deal before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Joyner will make $11.287 million this year, and he’ll become a free agent in March if he doesn’t work out a new contract with the Rams. If the Rams were to franchise Joyner again next year, they would have to pay him $13.544 million in 2019.

Joyner, 27, previously has said he’s in a “good place” with the franchise tag.

He started 12 games at free safety last year and is part of a secondary that now also includes Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. Joyner started only 14 games in his first three seasons combined, playing as a slot corner in the team’s substitution packages.

The Rams chose to use the tag on Joyner rather than receiver Sammy Watkins, who left for the Chiefs as a free agent.