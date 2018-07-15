Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

FB Zach Olstad is trying to earn a spot with the Bills.

Some numbers of note about the Dolphins running backs.

A look at one of the staples of the Patriots offensive playbook.

Previewing the Jets’ tight end competition.

The Ravens expect more fans at training camp this year than in the past.

The Bengals may bring back their 1988 team for a reunion.

Would the Browns trade QB Tyrod Taylor?

DeMarco Murray‘s career trajectory can be used as an argument against the Steelers signing Le'Veon Bell to a long-term deal.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins‘ fashion sense has drawn notice.

Looking ahead to the Colts’ game against the Jets.

The Jaguars have a more confident Blake Bortles at quarterback this season.

Former Titans WR Kevin Dyson earned his doctorate.

Boxing is part of Broncos G Sam Jones‘ pre-camp preparation.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce took 10 kids shopping for sporting goods.

Looking ahead to former Chargers G.M. Bobby Beathard’s Hall of Fame induction.

A look at the Raiders’ Las Vegas practice facility.

Getting to know Cowboys offensive line coach Paul Alexander.

What are the keys to the Giants offense this season?

Eagles DE Chris Long calls it a “dream” to have Carson Wentz and Nick Foles at quarterback.

Who are the best teams on Washington’s schedule this season?

Breaking down the Bears tight ends.

Former Lions RB Barry Sanders is turning 50.

Motivation shouldn’t be a problem for DL Muhammad Wilkerson when the Packers face the Jets.

A preview of the Vikings museum.

What will Falcons TE Austin Hooper do this season?

Panthers DE Mario Addison is giving back to his hometown of Birmingham.

WR Cameron Meredith is set for his first season with the Saints.

Reminiscing about the 1979 Buccaneers defense.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson has high regard for QB Sam Bradford.

Former Rams RB Eric Dickerson shared his top three current backs.

49ers K Robbie Gould prompted a golf fan to chug a beer by putting one on the green.

T Duane Brown is one of the most intriguing players on the Seahawks this season.