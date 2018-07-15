Tony Romo wins American Century Championship

Getty Images

Tony Romo never won a Super Bowl ring, but he now has two meaningful golf titles.

A week after winning the Tri-Course Amateur Championship last weekend in Wisconsin, the former Cowboys quarterback clinched the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe.

Romo, who had five birdies Sunday, scored 71 points to beat Mark Mulder by three points. The former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher won the previous three American Century Championships.

It was the first American Century Championship title for Romo.

Romo, 38, turned down the $125,000 check to keep his amateur status. He won last weekend’s amateur championship in Wisconsin by nine strokes, becoming only the third player in the event’s 57-year history to shoot three sub-par rounds.

The CBS analyst made his PGA Tour debut in March after accepting a sponsor’s exemption into the inaugural Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. But Romo shot 77-82 to miss the cut and finish in last place. He also failed to make it through U.S. Open local qualifying in April.