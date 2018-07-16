Aaron Rodgers on Anthony Barr: “It’s time to move on”

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr previously suggested that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “get over it.” And he apparently has.

“I mean, I think it’s time to move on for everybody,” Rodgers told Peter King in the debut of Football Morning in America, regarding the hit from Barr that busted Rodgers’ collarbone.

It previously wasn’t over because Rodgers wasn’t pleased with Barr’s reaction in the immediate aftermath of the hit. As Rodgers told Conan O’Brien last year, “I looked over at [Barr] as I walked off the field. Cameras caught me saying something to him but what they missed was him [giving me the] finger [and the] ‘suck it‘ sign.”

“I had looked over just to see if maybe there was gonna be a thumbs up, or hey you okay?” Rodgers told King. “Or whatever. It’s a league where you appreciate what we put our bodies through. I thought . . . knowing that I wouldn’t be on the ground unless it was a significant injury then maybe he’d be looking over, giving me a thumbs-up-you-okay? Or something. But it wasn’t the case. We had some words exchanged on both sides.”

Barr has a different version. As he wrote on Twitter in October, “After the play I go back to the huddle, don’t even look or say a word to him. Once he gets up I’m waiting for the play call, and hear someone shouting all kinds of profanities. I look over and it’s [Rodgers] calling me all kinds of names, F you this F you that as he’s walking off the field. So naturally I responded. I don’t care if you Aaron Rodgers or Mr. Rogers, if you say something like that you’re gonna get a response from me.”

So the hatchet apparently is buried. At least until Week Two, when Barr will be trying to bury Rodgers into the unfrozen non-tundra of Lambeau Field.