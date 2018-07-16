Agent: “Practical reality” this is Le’Veon Bell’s final year with Steelers

Getty Images

There was a little optimism from Mike Tomlin over the weekend, but the lack of strong signs that the Steelers and running back Le'Veon Bell would agree on a long-term deal made it no surprise that Monday’s deadline for him to sign such a deal would pass without anything happening.

Bell’s agent Adisa Bakari confirmed the lack of a deal shortly before the 4 p.m. ET deadline and said that the writing is now on the wall for his client’s future with the Steelers.

“His intention was to retire as a Steeler,” Bakari said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “But now that there’s no deal, the practical reality is, this now likely will Le’Veon’s last season as a Steeler.”

Bakari didn’t detail how close the two sides may have come during contract discussions, but it doesn’t sound like they were any closer than they came while doing the same dance last year. Bakari said the Steelers “wanted to pay the position” rather than the player, which leaves Bell to decide when he’ll report to the team in order to make his case to the rest of the league ahead of expected free agency in 2019.