Aqib Talib excited about how confident the Rams are this year

Cornerback Aqib Talib played for three different franchises that reached varying levels of success over his first 10 NFL seasons and those experiences have left him with some thoughts about what a team needs in order to have a winning season.

Talib is now on his fourth team after being traded to the Rams this offseason and he believes head coach Sean McVay has set the foundation for that kind of year in Los Angeles.

“The thing that excites me about this team is the confidence and the work ethic that’s in that building,” Talib said, via Robert Klemko of SI.com. “It starts with McVay. You can tell the work he puts in because he knows everything. He knows the whole defense and the whole offense. I think that confidence breeds success. All the successful teams I’ve been on have had great, hard-working offseasons and a super confident bunch of guys.”

There can be a fine line between confidence and overconfidence, something Talib’s teammate Michael Brockers referenced while cautioning his teammates not to fall into the hype that’s followed last year’s division title and this offseason’s moves for Talib, Marcus Peters, Ndamukong Suh and Brandin Cooks. It seems Talib believes the Rams are right where they need to be with training camp about to start.