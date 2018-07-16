Bears first-rounder Roquan Smith unsigned, not reporting yet

AP

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is one of the 14 remaining draft picks without a contract, which wouldn’t ordinarily a cause for panic in mid-July.

Except for the fact the Bears rookies report to camp today.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the first-rounder is not among the players reporting today, and won’t until he has a deal.

It’s not a holdout since he doesn’t have a contract to hold out from, and labeling him as such is one of the ways teams apply subtle pressure, knowing fans fall for it and blame the player for such things.

At any rate, Bears veterans report later this week (July 19), and if Smith’s signed by then, it shouldn’t be a big deal. But for the moment, it’s something to talk about.