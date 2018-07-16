Ben McAdoo: I let Odell Beckham down

Getty Images

Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo is reflecting on what went wrong in his brief stint with the team, and one thing he’s realized is that he didn’t do enough to connect with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Although Beckham put up big numbers in McAdoo’s offense, McAdoo said in Football Morning in America that he should have done more for Beckham than just call a lot of passes for him.

“I learned I need to handle players, and work with players, better,” McAdoo writes. “Take Odell Beckham Jr. I needed to be better for him personally, as a coordinator and head coach. I was too busy trying to scheme ways to get him the ball, especially early in my time in New York, that I didn’t step back and see the big picture the way I should have. Odell’s so passionate, and cares so much, and that emotion hurts him at times on game day. I should have seen my job with Odell was more than simply X’s and O’s; it was also helping Odell the person. He is not only a generational talent, but also bright and well-read, and I let him down early in his career. I will not make that mistake again.”

New Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will need to do better than McAdoo. Getting the ball in Beckham’s hands is the easy part, but there’s more to coaching than that.