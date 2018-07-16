Ben McAdoo rated Baker Mayfield sixth among 2018 quarterback prospects

AP

Ben McAdoo interviewed for the Browns offensive coordinator vacancy in January. If the former Giants head coach had gotten the job, would the Browns still have drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall?

McAdoo told the New York Post he had Mayfield ranked sixth among the 2018 quarterback prospects.

(Two questions: 1. Is there anybody in the league McAdoo hasn’t shared his opinion about? 2. Does anybody else want to see him get a TV job?)

The Browns hired Todd Haley as their offensive coordinator and drafted Mayfield as their quarterback of the future.

“I have a lot of respect for how [G.M. John Dorsey] looks at players,” McAdoo, who worked with Dorsey for six seasons in Green Bay, told the Post.

That’s why Dorsey’s selection of the Heisman Trophy winner stumped McAdoo.

“He’s got an edge to him; I like that,” McAdoo said of Mayfield. “He’s gonna lead; they’re gonna follow him. I didn’t see a lot of pro-style football in his college tape, and if you’re short you have to be able to make up for it some way, somehow, and personality doesn’t do that.”

McAdoo rated Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Mason Rudolph ahead of Mayfield.

“I didn’t think he was a great athlete,” McAdoo said. “This guy is kinda like a pocket quarterback that is short and with small hands. That’s what I worry about.”